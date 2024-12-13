Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 39.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.1% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CENX stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

