Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $173.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.98. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $178.72.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,924.23. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,875.70. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

