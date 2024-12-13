Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 7,843 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 182,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 217.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 565,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 387,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 27.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after buying an additional 241,748 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ASC opened at $11.21 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $469.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASC

About Ardmore Shipping

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.