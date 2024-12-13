Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 300.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, EVP Jonathan E. Sand sold 1,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $74,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,155.65. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $364,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,745,881.78. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,619 shares of company stock worth $3,792,980. 16.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CCB opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

