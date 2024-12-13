Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,404.32. This represents a 45.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

