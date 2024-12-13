NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NMI were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 92.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $38.22 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

