Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 529.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,849 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 104.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.02 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

In other news, Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,228.72. This represents a 77.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

