Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.66 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average is $138.65.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.