15,600 Shares in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,904,000.

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 9.9 %

NYSE:MBX opened at $20.50 on Friday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBX Biosciences ( NYSE:MBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at MBX Biosciences

In related news, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. This represents a 16.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This trade represents a 15.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Featured Articles

