Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,474 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $3,218,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,651 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,483. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.20 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

