Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $244,000 in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.21.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.