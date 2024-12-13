Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,742.15. This trade represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $38,586.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,674.20. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 580,800 shares of company stock valued at $321,447. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XFOR

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.