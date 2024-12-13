Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of XFOR stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.
