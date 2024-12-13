Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

