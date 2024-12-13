Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 763 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

HTGC opened at $19.43 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

