Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $5,972,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 187,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,621 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 146.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $874.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is -47.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

