Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 11,885 Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 240.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $184.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.18. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

