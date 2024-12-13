Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in MediWound by 22.3% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 628,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 114,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MediWound in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MediWound alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

MediWound Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. MediWound Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Profile

(Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.