Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 16,378 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $1.65 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.