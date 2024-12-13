Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 320 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.