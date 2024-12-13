Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $222,000 Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,007,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98,866.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 41.1% in the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $442.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

