Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $226,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.2 %

Franklin Covey stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $483.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.38 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

