Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Robert Neil Mackay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $215,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $245,613.26. This trade represents a 46.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 860 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $47,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,114,360.74. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,440 shares of company stock worth $5,425,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

