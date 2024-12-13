Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 51.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in JD.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 16,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in JD.com by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 59,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $38.11 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

