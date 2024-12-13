Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $257,000 Stock Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of European Wax Center worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
EWCZ opened at $5.85 on Friday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $333.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
European Wax Center Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
