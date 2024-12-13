Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $257,000 Stock Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of European Wax Center worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

EWCZ opened at $5.85 on Friday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $333.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

