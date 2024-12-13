United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $786.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $834.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $746.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $504.65 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.00.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

