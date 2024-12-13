Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,283 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,072.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 293,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 444,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,784.71. The trade was a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. This represents a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.2 %

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ OSW opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

