Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
