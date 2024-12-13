Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $306,000 Stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

RXI stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.91. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $145.90 and a 1 year high of $193.12.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

