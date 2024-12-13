HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.69.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

