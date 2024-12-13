HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,818 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

