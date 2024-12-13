Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MeridianLink by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MeridianLink by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In other MeridianLink news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,928,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,817,682. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $126,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,582,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,709,267.40. This represents a 16.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,835,643 shares of company stock valued at $144,325,671 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeridianLink Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

