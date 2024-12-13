Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after acquiring an additional 126,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,845,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Argus cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of APO opened at $176.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

