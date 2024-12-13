HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Separately, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BUFC opened at $39.43 on Friday. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18.

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

