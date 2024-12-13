Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 578 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 515,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,747,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 14,257.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 285,155 shares during the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 22.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 741,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,764,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2302 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

