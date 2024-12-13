Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 3,891 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 107.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,899,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,249 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after buying an additional 677,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,032,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,584,000 after acquiring an additional 415,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 63.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,666,000 after acquiring an additional 366,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,045,000 after acquiring an additional 330,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Saturday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.