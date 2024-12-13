HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 243,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSTP opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.