eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in eBay by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

