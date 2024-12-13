Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.50. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $16.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUST has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ouster

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $273,781.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,228. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.