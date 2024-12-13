Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ouster Stock Performance
Ouster stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.50. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $16.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Ouster
Insider Transactions at Ouster
In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $273,781.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,228. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.