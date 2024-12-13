Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 47 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Kadant by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $382.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.51 and a 52-week high of $429.95.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,848.25. This represents a 29.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,950. This represents a 32.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,455 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

