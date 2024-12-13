HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 119.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,146 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 7,767.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,941,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 428.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 886,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after buying an additional 718,551 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $40,416,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $88,928.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Ciena stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

