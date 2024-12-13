Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Doximity by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 441.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

Doximity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.