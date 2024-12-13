Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $171.23 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.42 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

