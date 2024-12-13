Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,932,000 after buying an additional 1,420,825 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,768,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after acquiring an additional 194,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Centene by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 636,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Centene by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,707,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.