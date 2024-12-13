HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.15.

NYSE:HUM opened at $272.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $488.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

