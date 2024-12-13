HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,978,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of CCEP opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

