Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 425 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 353.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 267.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DIVB opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

