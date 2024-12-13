HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.6 %

WPC opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

