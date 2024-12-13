HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,126 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

