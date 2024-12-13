Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

RDFI stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.1572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

