HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 41,154 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $1,493,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $5,551,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

PG&E Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCG opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

